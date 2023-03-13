D-day for Constitution Hill - but can he now deliver on the incredible hype?

This is it. D-day has finally arrived for Constitution Hill and it’s time to deliver on the hype.

Superlatives have been flying around since he ran away with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle by 22 lengths on this day 12 months ago and he did it in a time that was scarcely believable.

Constitution Hill lowered the course record that had been set by Annie Power in the 2016 Champion Hurdle and carried 4lb more than the mare - geldings carry 11st7lb in the novice contest whereas Annie Power's 7lb female allowance was deducted from a weight of 11st10lb for geldings in the championship race.