Current Option seeking an astonishing fourth successive victory in Ahonoora for Ado McGuinness

The Ahonoora is one of the most competitive handicaps of the week at Ballybrit, but one horse has monopolised the contest in recent years and arrives seeking an incredible fourth win on the bounce.

Current Option has landed the last three runnings off marks of 99, 105 and 97 and hopes will be high he can defy 95 this season for trainer Ado McGuinness.

As in previous years, he warmed up with a run in the Colm Quinn Mile handicap on Tuesday, a race that acts as his mock exam ahead of Sunday's primary assignment.

McGuinness said: "Current Option is in great form and I'm very happy with him. He ran well the other night. There wasn't much pace in the race and he pulled hard but he won't be pulling here by the looks of how the race is shaping up."

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Hotrocket chases a three-timer after cosy successes at Gowran and Fairyhouse. The four-year-old hasn't been overburdened with a 5lb rise for his latest success and his chances will be further enhanced if the rain stays away.

Natalia Lupini's Dunum is one of the most likeable handicappers around and he bounced back from a below-par effort at Ascot with a tremendous run in the Colm Quinn Handicap over 1m½f on Tuesday. The manner in which he travelled to the front two furlongs out on suggested he could still be well handicapped off 95, and this drop back to 7f could suit. He will be hard to kick out of the frame.

Soaring Monarch and Joe Masseria are course winners who also ran well in the Colm Quinn, and the drop back in trip could ideally suit the latter, who had Hotrocket behind him when winning a 7f handicap at Cork in April.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Earls is also a player. He enjoys these big-field assignments and relishes testing conditions.

What they say

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Saltonstall , Casanova , Current Option and Laugh A Minute

Casanova was a little bit keen in the Colm Quinn on Tuesday but we were happy with him and he'll handle the ground. This is a tad short for him but you want a good mile horse in this race. Saltonstall was coming home well in the same race and the ground looks like it will suit him. Laugh A Minute is a hold-up horse and finished third in the last year and also ran very well in it the year before. Galway suits him if they go good and hard. He needs a bit of luck but shouldn't be too far away.

Natalia Lupini, trainer of Dunum

He ran very well on Tuesday – he probably got himself to the front a little bit too soon but he was travelling so well there was nothing we could have done really. We thought we were in with a chance, but we were delighted with him. The step back to 7f on soft ground shouldn't be a problem as he has plenty of pace and we think the conditions will suit. He seems to be well in himself and we think he came out of the race very well.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Earls

He ran well at Pontefract the last day when the ground probably wasn't slow enough. He'll appreciate the rain that came on Friday night and any more would be a big help as he handles soft ground well. The step back up to 7f around here should suit him well. He's in good shape.

Daniel Kubler, co-trainer of Percy's Lad

The owner lives in Ireland and this has been the plan since Royal Ascot last year, it's been the main focus. He broke a track record at Chester last year so he's got the ability and he ran a really good race in the Buckingham Palace last time. Our suspicion is that a horse with his run style will suit the race and the track. We're looking forward to having a go.

