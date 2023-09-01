Could Sir Michael Stoute be set to unleash another star at Sandown and record a first Solario success?

It is always exciting to see Ryan Moore on board a Sir Michael Stoute-trained juvenile in the Juddmonte silks, especially when the two-year-old in question has won his only race.
Starlore fits the bill here, the son of Kingman running in this Group 3 on the back of a nose victory on his debut over course and distance in July in what now looks a hot contest.
Starlore had subsequent Listed winner Arabian Crown behind in third, while Devil's Point, fifth that day, is back to renew rivalry following an impressive victory at Ffos Las.
