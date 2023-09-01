Racing Post logo
Could Sir Michael Stoute be set to unleash another star at Sandown and record a first Solario success?

15:38 SandownVirgin Bet Solario Stakes (Group 3)
Flat Turf, Group 3
Going:Good
Runners:6
Class:1
Distance:7f
ITV4

It is always exciting to see Ryan Moore on board a Sir Michael Stoute-trained juvenile in the Juddmonte silks, especially when the two-year-old in question has won his only race.

Starlore fits the bill here, the son of Kingman running in this Group 3 on the back of a nose victory on his debut over course and distance in July in what now looks a hot contest.

Starlore had subsequent Listed winner Arabian Crown behind in third, while Devil's Point, fifth that day, is back to renew rivalry following an impressive victory at Ffos Las.

Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor
Published on 1 September 2023Last updated 19:09, 1 September 2023
