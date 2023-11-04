'Colin is just a special man, a smashing fellow' - Noel Meade hails Keane as Flat season ends at the Curragh

Colin Keane needs just one more winner to better last season's winning tally of 92 as the 29-year-old collects his fifth jockeys' championship at the Curragh on Sunday, with Noel Meade hailing him a "special man".

Meade has booked Keane for both his runners on the final day of the Flat turf season. He will be on board Jesse Evans in the Comer Group International Loughbrown Stakes (3.00 ) and Group 1 winner Helvic Dream in the Listed Start Your Racing TV Free Trial Now Finale Stakes (3.35 ).

Helvic Dream won the Tattersalls Gold Cup under Keane in 2021 but had not won another race until he was coaxed home by Patrick Mullins in the Amateur Riders Derby just five days ago.

Paying tribute to Keane, who has ridden 16 of his 34 Flat winners this year, Meade said: "Colin is just a special man. He's a smashing fellow and he's the exact same Colin now as he was when he was a kid. He hasn't changed a bit. He's so unassuming and such a brilliant rider to go along with it."

On Helvic Dream's chances, Meade added: "I hope his win the other day would have done him good. It was a good race to build back up his confidence so hopefully it has done the trick. He won't mind the ground and he seems to have come out of the race in good form."

The return of Hans Andersen in that Listed event is intriguing. He was sent off a single figure price for the French 2,000 Guineas back in May having won the 2,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown in April in emphatic fashion under Ryan Moore.

He has not been seen since and returns from a 175-day absence over a brand new trip, half a mile further than he has gone before. His mere presence is fascinating.

Jesse Evans has been a busy boy this season. He was beaten a head in the Galway Hurdle, then won a valuable Killarney handicap before finishing a close-up fourth in the Irish Cesarewitch and then a respectable sixth at Newmarket. Few could begrudge him victory in the Loughbrown Stakes given the season he has had.

His trainer said: "The ground won't suit him. It's going to be very heavy and it's a serious minus but I'd say we'll let him take his chance. He's run some brilliant races this season and I'd say we'll give him a break after this. You won't see him over hurdles until after Christmas, I'd say."

Among Jesse Evans' six rivals is the 2021 Chester Cup winner Falcon Eight. The evergreen eight-year-old was a gallant second in the Irish Cesarewitch and, with an official mark of 110, is rated 3lb superior to Shanroe and 9lb to Echoes In Rain, who was eighth to Courage Mon Ami in the Gold Cup at Ascot.

Sign up here. 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.