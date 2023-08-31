Can William Buick make his first visit to Thirsk in 12 years pay off?

Champion jockey William Buick heads to Thirsk for the first time in 12 years as he closes in on his second title, and although Ingra Tor is likely to be the longest priced of his four rides, the four-year-old is still one of the more interesting contenders for this 6f handicap.

Ingra Tor looked to have serious potential when slamming Harry Three by two and a quarter lengths on his handicap debut at Newmarket last spring, yet it was the runner-up who roared through the ranks with three successive wins and ended up taking on Group 1 company on his final two starts.

Ingra Tor is 0-7 since then and was gelded after disappointing when joint favourite for his final two starts of 2022.

There has been promise since, with two fine runs at Wolverhampton and Kempton in the spring, and although he hasn't been seen since, he has been ready for a while as he has twice been pulled out of races in the last couple of months due to soft ground.

He has an Ayr Gold Cup entry, but so do quite a few, and they'll all be running for consolation money only if they don't pick up a penalty or two.

Ingra Tor: third at Newmarket when last ridden by William Buick Credit: Mark Cranham

While Ingra Tor still has the potential to develop, veteran Tinto is the one in form as he was a commanding winner at Redcar last month in first-time cheekpieces, which was the first time in two years any headgear had been tried.

He won back to back for Michael Dods last season, and has tumbled far enough down the weights since then that he's still on a lower mark than for the second of those successes.

Fast And Loose gets a 4lb pull for a length and a half at Redcar, and he has improved his RPR with every run this term. If he does so again he'll go close, although he has managed only one win against five seconds (four in photos).

Others of interest include Rock Opera , a three-year-old making his seasonal debut on a fair enough mark after showing plenty of promise last season, First Folio , who has form figures of 141 when dropping below Class 2 company, and Pendleton , who returns from a year out on a good mark for a new trainer in Julie Camacho, but has never been prolific.

Analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

James Ferguson, trainer of First Folio

He drops in grade and is down to a competitive mark. He runs his heart out every time, including great runs at this grade, and good ground should be in his favour. I think he'll run a big race and we've got our fingers crossed.

Ollie Pears, trainer of Ready Freddie Go

Due to a shortage of decent five-furlong handicaps he is stepping up in trip. He loves the track and the top of the ground but there was nothing over five furlongs to run him in. He's four wins from five runs at Thirsk but it's a big, big ask over the trip. We'll give it a shot and he'll either hang on or he won't.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Fast And Loose

He ran well last time out at Redcar and we are happy with him heading into this race. He's well in himself and should give a good account.

Ann Duffield, trainer of Runninwild

He ran okay last time at Thirsk but probably gave a bit of ground away. However, he looked like he was coming back to form and the bottom weight has got to help. He's drawn close to where he was last year, when he won the race, so that's a positive and hopefully he'll run well.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

Sign up here . Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.