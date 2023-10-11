Can Turquoise Diamond complete a hat-trick for William Haggas? Key quotes for Chelmsford handicap

For the umpteenth occasion we have a William Haggas runner in a handicap who seeks a hat-trick.

Turquoise Diamond comes here having won her last two starts on the turf at Brighton and the Tapeta at Newcastle. This will be her first go on Polytrack and it is a step up in class, but she does have the plum draw in stall one.

Juddmonte's Leadenhall has been consistent but also consistently expensive in his seven starts. He's gone off favourite in six of those outings but has won just once.

Blinkers failed to work in the summer so a visor is tried on this occasion. He ran well on his previous try at Chelmsford when fourth last year.

Court Of Session is another who sports new headgear. He runs in cheekpieces for the in-form Crisfords, and along with the mare Cry Havoc , would have the best course form in the field.

No horse has been as busy through the summer as Urban Sprawl . The Charlie Johnston-trained three-year-old has seen all the sights, going to Chester in May, Epsom in June, Royal Ascot and then Glorious Goodwood, although he was taken out there on account of the soft ground. Now after 18 starts he tries the all-weather for the first time.

Johnston might not have had the best start to his training career on turf, but his runners have fared well on synthetics in 2023, and Urban Sprawl is back down to a winning mark.

Race analysis by James Hill

What they say

Michael Bell, trainer of Baltimore Boy

He's effective on Polytrack and should be competitive. Hector Crouch gets back on him for the first time since he won on him and we're looking forward to it.

Roger Varian, trainer of Fantastic Fox

He's drawn a bit wide in stall ten which is not ideal but he's in great form at home and it would be nice if he could win one of these.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Court Of Session

He's back on the all-weather which he likes and if he gets a good trip around, he should run well.

Richard Spencer, trainer of Pjanoo

He was a bit disappointing in the Newmarket Challenge Whip and we're hoping he can bounce back on the all-weather, on which he ran well on his previous attempt.

Sean Woods, trainer of Band Of Steel

He's been a bit keen over a mile and a quarter and has not been getting home. I'm hoping this drop back to a mile will play to his strengths.

Reporting by David Milnes

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.