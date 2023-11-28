Can topweight Tokay Dokey defy 660-day absence in Wetherby's feature handicap chase for Dan Skelton?

Dan Skelton has saddled more winners at Wetherby (45) than any other course in Britain – bar his local track Warwick – in the last five seasons and will be bidding to dominate once again with five runners on the card.

There has been a lot said about Skelton’s form, or lack of it, in the last week and the trainer broached the subject himself before Protektorat’s abysmal return in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday. So how will Tokay Dokey go here following 660 days off?

The worry for Tokay Dokey’s supporters is that it has been those who were reappearing after long breaks who have been the most disappointing. Who knows what to expect from this one.

Tokay Dokey is well handicapped judged on Racing Post Ratings if he can reproduce the form he showed when an easy winner at Market Rasen in December 2021, but he was a beaten 8-11 favourite on his last start at Carlisle in February 2022 and has plenty to prove.

The form horse in the race is surely Netywell , who finished ahead of the Skelton-trained Real Stone, an easy winner at Haydock on Saturday, when third at Aintree last time. Netywell has dropped 1lb in the weights for a solid effort and should go well.

Ned Fox is enjoying a good run on the back of Venetia Williams’ superb form, and he is booked for the Sam Drinkwater-trained Gallic Geordie . The ten-year-old is the oldest in the field, but he loves testing ground and the drying forecast means conditions might not suit.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going latest

The going at the West Yorkshire track is soft with a dry, clear, sunny and bright day forecast on Wednesday.

What they say

Tom Symonds, trainer of Hystery Bere

It's interesting that Nickle Back, who beat him at Stratford, is entered in a Grade 2 at Newbury on Friday. It might have been that he had an impossible task that day, but he ran very well. He really seems to be taking to fences and has won on everything ground-wise.

James Ewart, trainer of Escapeandevade

He'll like the track and testing ground would be a positive. I expect him to give a good account of himself.

Sam Drinkwater, trainer of Gallic Geordie

He was on a career-high mark last time, and he's a ten-year-old now so can't get any better. We're claiming 5lb off him with Ned Fox, so theoretically he's only a pound higher than his last winning mark. He should be competitive as long as the ground is soft.

Reporting by Charlie Huggins

