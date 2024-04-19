Can the Greenham unearth another who can become a Ballydoyle giant-killer in the Guineas?

A year has passed since the 2,000 Guineas winner made his reappearance in the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes , and once again the Classic trial could prove a launchpad for taking down an Aidan O'Brien-trained hotpot at Newmarket.

Chaldean crossed the line in second on this day 12 months ago, albeit without Frankie Dettori after unseating coming out the stalls, before roaring to success at Newmarket, where he had a certain Auguste Rodin trailing in his wake.

A more straightforward preparation will be preferred this year as the latest set of Classic pretenders head to the Greenham in a bid to secure a spot in the Newmarket line-up against City Of Troy.