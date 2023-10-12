Can Shuwari sweep away Ylang Ylang again or will it be a first Fillies' Mile for Ralph Beckett?
Advocates for the importance of times were sure they had seen something special when Carla’s Way won a maiden at Doncaster in June because she ran a fast time for a juvenile. However, two subsequent defeats had me wondering whether she was as good as she looked.
Carla’s Way had something to prove when lining up for the Rockfel over 7f at this course two weeks ago, but she dispelled any doubts about how good she was when beating Shuwari by two and a quarter lengths. Ylang Ylang was a further two and a half lengths behind in third.
Carla’s Way doesn’t line up, but it's the two fillies she beat so easily in that Rockfel, Shuwari and Ylang Ylang, who occupy the first two positions in the market for this Group 1.
