Can Rogue Millennium better her three-year-old rivals in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild?

Rogue Millennium has already earned herself pride of place in the hearts of both her ownership group, the Rogues Gallery, and trainer Tom Clover, thanks to her victory in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot when played late by Daniel Tudhope.

Now she has earned herself a return to Group 1 company for the first time since last season's Nassau Stakes for the Prix Rothschild (3.25) which, somewhat unusually, does not boast a previous winner at the highest level.

Rogue Millennium has looked an improved performer at four, although the figure she posted for winning over a mile at Ascot was the same as for her narrow defeat in the Middleton Stakes at York in May over a mile and a quarter.

That Racing Post Rating of 113 – one which is matched by the supplemented Mqse De Sevigne – is lower than that carried into the race by any of the last five older fillies to land the Rothschild.

Grande Dame could only finish eighth in the Duke of Cambridge but had been off the track since finishing third in last season's Sun Chariot and is entitled to come forward.

Sounds Of Heaven (black and orange silks) and Remarquee (green, right) chase home Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes Credit: Tom Dulat

A trio of closely-matched three-year-olds are all snapping at Rogue Millennium's heels, with Remarquee finishing just a head in front of Sounds Of Heaven when the pair filled the minor places behind Tahiyra in a Coronation Stakes. You can argue that is the strongest piece of form on offer.

Remarquee subsequently finished best of the rest when five lengths adrift of Nashwa in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes on rain-softened ground, suggesting she should cope with a track which is almost certain to ride on the slow side, but by no means testing.

Kelina nestles between Remarquee and Sounds Of Heaven on RPRs and her Prix Sandringham form puts her right in the argument, while the filly that chased her home at Chantilly, Sauterne, came close to springing a shock over seven furlongs of this straight track in the Prix Jean Prat and may set a decent target for the closers to aim at.

What they say

Andre Fabre, trainer of Life In Motion and Mqse De Sevigne

The drop back in trip might help Life In Motion, you never know. She has shown her limitations but she will like the soft ground and if there is a strong pace she can run well. I don't have a suitable race for Mqse De Sevigne. The idea is to run her in the Prix Jean Romanet [over a mile and a quarter] and in the meantime I'll try to emulate what John Gosden has done with Nashwa [drop back to a mile to win a Group 1].

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Grande Dame

Like a lot of fillies she took time to come to herself this spring and when she did run at Royal Ascot the ground was a bit quick for her. She has come on for that and they've had rain over there which will suit her. She has a nice chance in a small but select line up.

Tom Clover, trainer of Rogue Millennium

I couldn't be happier with her going there. She's much sharper in her work this year and I feel she's really improved from three to four. In the Middleton they didn't go an overly strong pace and she was able to run a huge race before maybe getting just outstayed, which made us think of dropping back to a stiff mile at Ascot. She's ground versatile and we won't be blaming that if she gets beaten. It's terrific to have a runner in a race like this for her syndicate owners.

Patrice Cottier, trainer of Sauterne

The filly has recovered well from her run in the Jean Prat so we're letting her take her chance. She has won over 1,600 metres [a mile] but it's the limit for her. She loves the track and hopefully that will help compensate.





Remarquee (in the red cap of new owners Wathnan Racing) chases Nashwa at a wet Newmarket Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Remarquee

She's travelled over well and is in good shape. We're looking forward to it.

Carlos Laffon-Parias, trainer of Kelina

This has been the objective for her ever since Chantilly. It's her first time running on a straight course so we'll have to see how she adapts. I hope it doesn't get too soft, though it won't be nearly as bad as for the Boussac last October.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.