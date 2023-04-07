Can Oisin Murphy coax another big reappearance run from Came From The Dark?

When betting at this early stage of the turf season the key is often to find the fittest horse in the race, rather than the best handicapped, and that is the conundrum facing punters here.

All bar three of the 14 runners are returning from at least 50 days off the track and there is some guesswork involved in deciding which horses will be fit and who will need the run.

Came From The Dark has been off for 143 days and his last two runs after long absences have resulted in form figures of 08. However, he is twice a winner after a break of at least 50 days and was a close third in this race in 2021 after 161 days off, so is clearly capable of running well when fresh.

Oisin Murphy has been booked for the ride and 84 of the former champion jockey’s 135 rides for the Ed Walker stable in the last five seasons have finished in the first four places. That might be a hint that Came From The Dark is ready to go after another long break.

Silky Wilkie is one for whom there won’t be any fitness worries because he has been running consistently well on the all-weather this winter and is just as effective on turf.

He is 5lb higher than when landing a 6f handicap at Kempton in February and was well held off a career-high mark of 100 at Wolverhampton last time, but he got no peace up front that day. He is well drawn on the stands’ rail on this occasion, which is perfect for a horse who likes to make the running, and it will take a smart performance to run him down.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Steve Brown, assistant trainer of Makanah

He's done well over the winter. He won at Musselburgh on his final start last season, so this is a good place to start him off. We were glad to see some rain there.

Makanah (right): Musselburgh winner on his final start last season Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Ed Walker, trainer of Came From The Dark

He’s down to a mark he’s more than capable of winning off. He loves soft going and I hope there'll be some dig in the ground and that he’ll run well.

Paul Midgley, trainer of Burning Cash, The Bell Conductor and Mid Winster

The draw should be fine for Burning Cash. There's speed everywhere and he'll get a good tow into the race. The Bell Conductor has to replicate his all-weather form on the turf but this track should suit. Mid Winster is hard as nails and gives you everything. She's ready to go but I'm hoping the ground tightens up a bit for her.

Roger Fell, trainer of Digital

He has done well since running in Bahrain in December. We believe we've got him spot on and he should have an each-way chance.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Catch Cunningham

He progressed nicely last year and grew in strength. Another winter has done him well and we feel he’ll go on from his current mark. He’s a sprinter we’re looking forward to this season.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Water Of Leith

He’s drawn in the car park. I could see him staying on through beaten horses at the finish, but he looks to have a mountain to climb from stall one. He’s more of a six-furlong horse now.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

