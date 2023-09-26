Can Lattam make amends for below-par Golden Mile performance on return to Goodwood?

This year's Golden Mile, one of two heritage handicaps run at Glorious Goodwood, was a typically rough race and Lattam will be looking for a clearer passage in this much smaller field than when 15th behind Johan last month.

William Haggas's gelding, who was understandably sent off favourite having bagged the Irish Lincolnshire and a Tapeta contest at Newcastle's three-day Northumberland Plate meeting either side of chasing home subsequent Royal Hunt Cup winner Jimi Hendrix, was squeezed out at the start and found himself locked away on the inner under Tom Marquand.

The Gatekeeper has been busy since running a mighty second in the Golden Mile. The four-year-old ran reasonably at York's Ebor festival and was then awarded a race over this course and distance by the stewards three days later. However, Charlie Johnston's gelding has to bounce back from a disappointing effort at Doncaster's Leger meeting.

Rhoscolyn's second and third course wins bookended finishing one place behind Lattam from a wide draw in the Golden Mile, and he did some good late work in a valuable race over 7½f in Ireland last time.

The Gatekeeper (orange cap) finished second in the Golden Mile and has won at the track since Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Classy but untrustworthy Fox Tal , who concedes upwards of 7lb, will surely look to make it a test given he stays much further.

Course winner Sweet Reward looks vulnerable off his career-high mark back at a mile, while likeable eight-year-old Crystal Casque needs more off her peak rating after winning at Ascot this month.

Hafeet Alain completes the line-up for the red-hot Ed Walker team.

Race analysis by Andrew Cooper

Going update

The going is described as soft, heavy in places, with a GoingStick reading of 5.8 on Tuesday. The forecast for Wednesday is dry and overcast.



What they say

Tim Palin, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, owners of The Gatekeeper

We declared him as there aren’t many entries and he likes idiosyncratic tracks like this. He’s playing at home if you like, but he’s on his loftiest mark.

Chris Dixon, member of The Horsewatchers, owners of Rhoscolyn

He ran really well again in Ireland last time and seems in great form. David O’Meara is happy with him and the ground will suit at a track he loves. He's yet to win at a mile but has good form over the trip and we’re hopeful he’ll run well.

Rob Hornby, rider of Sweet Reward

He’s a bit of an enigma in that he likes an easy lead as he showed when winning at Epsom and then at this track. He wasn’t suited by the track and tacky ground at Chester last time as he’s a big horse.

Rod Millman, trainer of Crystal Casque

She’s had a fantastic season and does us all proud as an eight-year-old still enjoying the game. This is a higher grade race than she usually runs in, but she was put up 4lb for winning an amateur race last time which was a bit harsh. She’s versatile as regards ground and should run another solid race.

Reporting by David Milnes

