Can Gweedore repeat last year's win? All you need to know for the Silver Arrow Handicap

Autumn Festival won just two of his first 12 starts but he has looked a different horse since getting his head in front for the third time at Sandown in July. He subsequently won another four on the spin and seeks a six-timer here on his return from 180 days off.

The absence shouldn’t be an issue as he was successful on his first run of the last turf season when landing a mile handicap at Redcar. He had been off the track for only 67 days before that run, but it still demonstrated he can go well fresh and he is much improved now.

The handicapper has put him up another 3lb since his last win over course and distance but the bigger worry is the draw. He is out in stall 11 of 12 and that is far from ideal for a horse who is at his best when dominating. He might struggle to get to the front from that position.

Gweedore was third behind Autumn Festival over course and distance last time and is 7lb higher than when landing this race last year. Gweedore won from stall three 12 months ago and has another solid draw in five this time, with Billy Loughnane booked to take 5lb off.

Loughnane has been the story of the Flat year and already rides like a professional at the age of just 17. He is superb value for his allowance and has his first mount for trainer Katie Scott.

Three of the last five winners of this race came from stall three and another was drawn four, so those are the ideal gates. Volatile Analyst was drawn in stall three but has been declared a non-runner. Spirit Of Light is in stall four after producing some solid efforts in Meydan.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Jim Goldie, trainer of Fools Rush In and Abduction

Fools Rush In is new to us. He seems nice, albeit a bit keen at home. Abduction is a horse to follow this year. He was a bit unlucky not to win his last race at Musselburgh. He’s not 100 per cent wound-up, but is fit enough to do himself justice. He should go close.

David O'Meara, trainer of Autumn Festival

He enjoyed a wonderful season as a three-year-old, winning seven times. He starts this campaign off a much higher mark but his preparation has gone well and he's won over the course and distance. I must admit he surprised us with his progress last season. He was very backward but developed physically throughout the year.

Katie Scott, trainer of Gweedore

We feel we’ve got him pretty straight. He’s 7lb higher than he was 12 months ago and it’s a tough task. The indications are he’s just as good though – if not a bit better.

Grant Tuer, trainer of Dirtyoldtown

He had a terrible draw in the Spring Mile last Saturday. He’s in good form and we feel it’s worth rolling the dice again. Obviously he needs to bounce back, but he has good course form from this time last year on similar ground.

Ed Walker, trainer of Bling On The Music

He needs to learn to relax, but he’s getting there and he’ll improve with racing. He has a poor draw [stall 12] but he’s fit and well and ready to go.

Reporting by Richard Birch

