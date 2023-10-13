Can Gordon Elliott add his name to illustrious list of jumps trainers to have won the Cesarewitch?
There are only two weeks between the Cesarewitch and the jumps taking centre stage every Saturday, but in recent years trainers better known for jumpers haven’t been able to wait and they have dominated this race, with the last five winners coming from such yards.
However, it’s not just a recent phenomenon, as reflected in the race's roll of honour. The very first winner of the 21st century, Heros Fatal, was saddled by Martin Pipe and the great trainer won it again two years later with Miss Fara.
Nicky Henderson followed his lead by winning it twice in 2003 and 2008 with Landing Light and Caracciola. Pipe and Henderson are, of course, two of the greatest jumps trainers of all time and the same can be said for Willie Mullins, who has won three of the last five runnings.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 2.25 York: 'His form on soft ground puts him right up there' - analysis and key quotes for the Coral Sprint Trophy
- 1.25 Newmarket: €2m well spent? Ancient Wisdom out to enhance reputation and extend Godolphin dominance in Autumn Stakes
- 2.50 Naas: 'He's a strong traveller so the race should suit' - key quotes and analysis for the competitive Birdcatcher
- 4.15 Chepstow: 'I'd be disappointed if he's very not competitive' - trainer quotes and analysis for the Silver Trophy
- 2.30 Chepstow: 'The Grand National is definitely the plan again' - road to Aintree begins for Eva's Oskar
- 2.25 York: 'His form on soft ground puts him right up there' - analysis and key quotes for the Coral Sprint Trophy
- 1.25 Newmarket: €2m well spent? Ancient Wisdom out to enhance reputation and extend Godolphin dominance in Autumn Stakes
- 2.50 Naas: 'He's a strong traveller so the race should suit' - key quotes and analysis for the competitive Birdcatcher
- 4.15 Chepstow: 'I'd be disappointed if he's very not competitive' - trainer quotes and analysis for the Silver Trophy
- 2.30 Chepstow: 'The Grand National is definitely the plan again' - road to Aintree begins for Eva's Oskar