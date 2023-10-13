Can Gordon Elliott add his name to illustrious list of jumps trainers to have won the Cesarewitch?

There are only two weeks between the Cesarewitch and the jumps taking centre stage every Saturday, but in recent years trainers better known for jumpers haven’t been able to wait and they have dominated this race, with the last five winners coming from such yards.

However, it’s not just a recent phenomenon, as reflected in the race's roll of honour. The very first winner of the 21st century, Heros Fatal, was saddled by Martin Pipe and the great trainer won it again two years later with Miss Fara.

Nicky Henderson followed his lead by winning it twice in 2003 and 2008 with Landing Light and Caracciola. Pipe and Henderson are, of course, two of the greatest jumps trainers of all time and the same can be said for Willie Mullins, who has won three of the last five runnings.