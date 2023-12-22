Can Crambo kick in the turbo or will Balboa come out fighting? Graeme Rodway's Long Walk analysis
There was once a clear path for horses going to Cheltenham. The staying chasers would have their big mid-season target as the King George before being put away for the Gold Cup and the two-milers over fences would often go for the Tingle Creek before the Champion Chase.
For the staying hurdlers, the Long Walk was always their big mid-season race, second only in prominence to the Stayers’ Hurdle itself, but that has become a little muddled in recent years.
The Irish dominance of the Stayers’ Hurdle means you have to turn the clock back five years to find the last Long Walk winner to follow up at Cheltenham and that was Paisley Park, who returns to try to equal the great Baracouda, the only horse to have won this race four times.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 22 December 2023inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 22 December 2023
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot
- 1.30 Haydock: 'The Tommy Whittle has been the ultimate plan for a long time now' - which trainer has been eyeing up Haydock's feature?
- 3.35 Ascot: 'I'd have been surprised if Nico hadn't stuck with him' - can anyone stop Iberico Lord in £150,000 handicap hurdle?
- 1.50 Ascot: 'We need to see a bit of form on the track' - can Grade 1 winner Shan Blue reignite his career for Dan Skelton?
- 2.05 Haydock: It's hard to ignore the Blueking D'Oroux form of Bois Guillbert - analysis and quotes for Haydock handicap hurdle
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot
- 1.30 Haydock: 'The Tommy Whittle has been the ultimate plan for a long time now' - which trainer has been eyeing up Haydock's feature?
- 3.35 Ascot: 'I'd have been surprised if Nico hadn't stuck with him' - can anyone stop Iberico Lord in £150,000 handicap hurdle?
- 1.50 Ascot: 'We need to see a bit of form on the track' - can Grade 1 winner Shan Blue reignite his career for Dan Skelton?
- 2.05 Haydock: It's hard to ignore the Blueking D'Oroux form of Bois Guillbert - analysis and quotes for Haydock handicap hurdle