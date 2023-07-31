Can Coltrane exact Gold Cup revenge at Goodwood? Our staying division handicapper Graeme Rodway has the answer

Wathnan Racing has swiftly made a big impact in the owners ranks and had a stranglehold on this race at the entry stage, with two top-class stayers from the John and Thady Gosden stable among the contenders. As the Emir Of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is behind the Wathnan team, it is hardly surprising that this Qatar-sponsored week is one that will have been targeted.

The decision has been taken to run Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami and leave star three-year-old Gregory at home, so it will be fascinating to see if they have got it right.

John Gosden won this in 2017 with the three-year-old Stradivarius who went on to land the race another three times, so it is a path the stable would not have been afraid to take with Gregory. He already looks the heir apparent to Courage Mon Ami despite having run just three times.