Can Ben Haslam work wonders with his next new JP McManus-owned recruit?

High-class JP McManus-owned horses who have gone off track often end up in the care of Ben Haslam and that is precisely the fate of Hartur D'Oudairies .

The longest SP Hartur D'Oudairies returned in his six starts for Dan Skelton was just 100-30 and he regularly flattered to deceived, most notably when last of five as the 13-8 favourite for a Cheltenham novice hurdle containing Datsalrightgino and JPR One in December 2021.

It is still relatively early days for Hartur D'Oudairies, although Haslam might need longer to implement his methods. The six-year-old looked a tricky ride three weeks ago at Warwick.

Of the others, Ashington certainly reserves his best efforts for Sedgefield. He boasts form figures of 112 in handicap hurdles there and each were off marks in the 120s. With Paddy Barlow's 7lb claim, Ashington effectively runs off just 110.

Likely pace angle Theatre Legend has had two of his best four performances on Racing Post Ratings come at this track. However, they were in chases and Theatre Legend is an inferior hurdler, while slower conditions are a cause for concern too.

Polisud has been pulled up on both appearances for Micky Hammond, but ran in an Auteuil Grade 2 just four starts back. The booking of Brian Hughes would infer better is expected now.

Market strength surrounding Polisud could be telling and that is also true of the returning Hashtag Boum for Ruth Jefferson, who is operating at a 21 per cent strike-rate at the track over the past five seasons. Hashtag Boum's Market Rasen disappointment in May can be forgiven as she lost a shoe.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Ben Haslam, trainer of Hartur D'Oudairies

We've had him for about two and a half weeks. He was a bit exuberant last time so we will try to ride him to get the trip. He's run on soft ground before, so it shouldn't be an issue.

Chris Grant, trainer of Theatre Legend

His best form is on good ground but we've decided to take our chance and if he handles the more testing ground he should run well. He's run well at the track before.

Micky Hammond, trainer of Polisud

He ran a bit too free on his seasonal reappearance and we've given him a bit of time since then. He should be suited by the ground and this trip.

Rebecca Menzies, trainer of Harper Valley

He's done well since coming over from Ireland. He appreciates a sounder surface so hopefully the recent rain hasn't got into the ground. It's his first start of the season but he seems fit and well.

Lizzie Quinlan, trainer of Prince Nino

He's run consistently for us and is stepping back up in trip. He ran well at the track when fourth last time and that form has been franked by the third El Jefe, who won his next start.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

