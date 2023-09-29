Racing Post logo
Cambridgeshire hotpot Greek Order looks overrated and underpriced so best to look elsewhere in Newmarket cavalry charge

15:40 Newmarketbet365 Cambridgeshire (Heritage Handicap)
Flat Turf, Handicap
Going:Good To Firm
Runners:34
Class:2
Distance:1m 1f
ITV3

Greek Order’s price in the Cambridgeshire, some seven or eight points clear of anything else in one of the biggest Flat fields of the year, is somewhat difficult to fathom. It is clear the lure of a potentially seriously well-handicapped three-year-old is proving irresistible for many punters. 

In the last few years we have seen two similar gambles concerning three-year-olds unfold ahead of the Cambridgeshire. One paid off when Lord North, the 9-2 favourite in the 2019 running, stormed clear off a mark of 98 and then went on to land a Prince of Wales’s Stakes and three Dubai Turfs. 

Events conspired against Anmaat, the 11-2 market leader in 2021, who finished second to Bedouin's Story off a mark of 98. In Anmaat’s next five races he landed a John Smith’s Cup, a Rose of Lancaster, a Prix Dollar and a Prix d’Ispahan and lost once, to a Derby winner in Adayar. That shows how difficult a race the Cambridgeshire can be to win.

Robbie WildersTipster
Published on 29 September 2023Last updated 18:33, 29 September 2023
