Billy Loughnane the star attraction in a competitive apprentice handicap

There won’t be many better apprentice races run on the all-weather than this and the likely favourite Lion’s Dream is partnered by a man who is the talk of the town right now.

Billy Loughnane booted home 23 winners from just 98 rides in January and, following a trip to the US last month, he has returned to partner another three from five this month.

Lion’s Dream is Loughnane’s only ride of the day and he will have a huge chance if he can reproduce the form he showed when second in a 7f handicap at Newcastle last month. That was just Lion’s Dream’s fourth outing and it was a career best by 3lb on Racing Post Ratings.

It’s possible that he might improve for that first run after a 142-day absence, but it’s equally likely he won’t. Lion’s Dream has produced two of his three highest RPRs either first time out or after a break so it’s yet to be seen whether he can cope with an 18-day turnaround.

Oliver Searle has finished second on his last two rides and bids to go one better on Crystal Casque, who he partnered to a victory in a course-and-distance handicap in January.

Searle was unable to follow up on Crystal Casque when the pair teamed up here again last time, but they still finished a good second and the fact they get on so well is a plus in a race where many jockeys will be partnering their horse for the first time. Searle can also claim 5lb.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

George Baker, trainer of Rawyaan

He’s had a couple of issues which is why he’s been off since September and my gut feeling is he’s a better turf horse. This will help to blow the cobwebs away and see where we are with him.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Million Thanks

We perhaps rode him too positively from a high draw at Lingfield last time and we may drop him in this time. He remains a horse of potential.

Chris Dixon, member of The Horse Watchers 13, owners of Lion’s Dream

He came out of his second at Newcastle in good shape and the step up in trip should suit. We’re hopeful he can go close although his draw is not ideal.

Rod Millman, trainer of Crystal Casque

She likes it around Kempton and has won one of the races in this series already this winter. She ran into a progressive type when second there last time and I’d expect her to be thereabouts again.

Tony Carroll, trainer of Poetic Force

He’s a lovely horse who goes well for Molly Gunn and with a bit of luck I expect they’ll trouble the judge. He’s a solid ride for an apprentice.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Gorak

Taylor Fisher is having his first ride for us and he’s a jockey I’ve had my eye on for a while. Gorak just failed to get up over seven furlongs at Chelmsford last time suggesting a mile around Kempton should be right up his street.

Reporting by David Milnes