Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Auguste Rodin has something to prove as he takes on fantastic King George field

Pyledriver and PJ McDonald are clear of Arc winner Torquator Tasso in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July
Pyledriver: will face a tougher field than in last year's King GeorgeCredit: Edward Whitaker

Sumptuous, that's the word for it. What a great field has been assembled for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, bursting with talent and with loads of really credible contenders.

Let's quickly canter through some of the big races won by these classy animals. There's a Derby winner and two Irish Derby winners, not to mention a hero of the Belmont Derby.

We've got the winners of three Coronation Cups, a Tattersalls Gold Cup, a Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, an Irish Champion Stakes, a Dubai City of Gold, last year's King George, a couple of British Futuritys and an Irish Futurity as well.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Chris CookSenior reporter
Published on 28 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 28 July 2023
icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews