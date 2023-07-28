Auguste Rodin has something to prove as he takes on fantastic King George field

Sumptuous, that's the word for it. What a great field has been assembled for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, bursting with talent and with loads of really credible contenders.

Let's quickly canter through some of the big races won by these classy animals. There's a Derby winner and two Irish Derby winners, not to mention a hero of the Belmont Derby.

We've got the winners of three Coronation Cups, a Tattersalls Gold Cup, a Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, an Irish Champion Stakes, a Dubai City of Gold, last year's King George, a couple of British Futuritys and an Irish Futurity as well.