'All the conditions are in her favour' - who reckons he has a 'well-handicapped' filly in Pontefract feature?

The cancellation of Redcar’s Easter Monday meeting has changed the dynamic of Pontefract’s sprint feature, landed last year by Nunthorpe hero Live In The Dream.

Glorious Angel , entered for the 6f race on that lost card, switches here and was cut accordingly in the early market. The money looks well placed. After failing to stay 7f at Wolverhampton on her return last month, Glorious Angel took a major step forward 12 days later when dropped to 6f for Doncaster’s Listed Cammidge Trophy.

It was only entering the final furlong that Glorious Angel was eventually headed, and she was getting just 5lb from 108-rated pair, Montassib and Marshman, who fought out the finish while she was a few lengths back in sixth. The 3lb claimer Tyler Heard is 1-1 at Pontefract and takes over in the saddle, which means Glorious Angel effectively runs off 81, and a stiff 5f on testing ground seems sure to suit.

Sprints are famed for their volatility, however, and a case can be made for the returning Vintage Clarets , whose form figures after breaks of 50 days or more read 3012. He edged out Glorious Angel by a short-head when the pair met on heavy going at Catterick last October and will be only 4lb worse off.

Spoof is 2-4 on heavy terrain and is another with a shout if ready to rock after a 162-day break. The booking of Hollie Doyle raises expectations of a solid effort.

Hiya Maite , so impressive when bolting up at Southwell in December and deemed worth a crack at Listed level after that (non-runner owing to a vet's certificate), handles slow conditions and also has a squeak if Glorious Angel fails to reproduce her Cammidge effort.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Ground and weather

The ground is heavy, soft in places. "It's very testing but there's a relatively dry forecast through to after racing tomorrow," said clerk of the course Richard Hammill on Monday morning.

What they say

Kevin Frost, trainer of Spoof

The more rain the better. He can go on ground other horses can't. He's coming in off a break after progressing well last season.

Craig Lidster, trainer of The Bell Conductor

It's a bit of trial and error on a track that might not suit him, but he's got a good draw and William Pyle takes off 5lb. He's won on soft ground and we'll try to make the running.

Roy Bowring, trainer of Hiya Maite

I hope I'm wrong but the handicapper might have him. That said, he's in good heart and will like the testing ground, having run well on heavy ground at Nottingham in October.

Karl Burke, trainer of Looking For Lynda

It's going to be very soft ground. He's got the action to handle some cut but who knows whether he'll handle this. It's his first run of the season but we'll find out where we are with him.

Grant Tuer, trainer of Glorious Angel

She desperately wants heavy ground and has twice been declared at meetings that were cancelled. All the conditions are in her favour and she ran well enough in the Cammidge Trophy to suggest she's still well handicapped.

Paul Midgley, trainer of Elegant Erin

She's improved with two runs this season. She loves the track and will be suited by the slow ground.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

