Alabama seeks to give weight away to promising fillies in hot Listed event

Tipperary hosts an intriguing Listed Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Tipperary Stakes with Alabama representing Aidan O'Brien after a commendable fifth in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot.

The son of No Nay Never was noted at the beginning of the year as a promising sort and ran respectably on his first two starts, most notably when four and a half lengths behind Noche Magica at Cork on his debut in April.

However, he took a marked step forward at Ascot, where he was comfortably clear of the rivals on his side of the track and was beaten just four and a quarter lengths by Big Evs.

Soft ground is unlikely to be an issue for O'Brien's charge given his debut came in testing conditions and, despite having to give weight away to plenty of smart-looking fillies, he should prove difficult to beat with Ryan Moore remaining in Ireland to take the ride.

Another contender who has to overcome a quick turnaround is Paddy Twomey's Gunzburg, who reverts to the minimum trip after finishing runner-up to Matrika in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday. That contest was over a furlong further, but she showed a determined attitude over this trip on her penultimate start at Down Royal and will likely make a bold bid if she is within striking distance late on.

Ado McGuinness saddles two solid contenders in Tiger Belle and Rush Queen. The former was an excellent second over course and distance on her last start under a penalty, while the latter drops in trip after a brave success in a Listowel maiden over 6½f.

Diego Dias has made a bright start since taking out his training licence and holds good claims with Gaenari, who ran an encouraging race when losing out by just a neck to Nemonte on her debut at the Curragh. Alice Haynes makes the trip over from her Newmarket stable with Ziggy's Dream, who would appreciate any ease in the ground.

Diego Dias, trainer of Gaenari

She ran very well on her debut at the Curragh, just getting caught on the line. She was a little bit green and was in front a bit too long. She’s back down to five furlongs now. She’s sharpened up and we think she’ll go well. It will be hard to beat Alabama, but we'll have a go.

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Rush Queen and Tiger Belle

We were very happy with Tiger Belle the last day. Unfortunately we met a colt who was running without a penalty and had to give him weight. She was well ahead of the rest of the field with her penalty so she’s improving. She’s a very fast filly and I'm looking forward to getting some black type with her. Rush Queen is improving all the time and is a real genuine filly. If you were in a battle then she would be the one you would want as she really sticks her head out and gallops. She’s back down in trip and if she can hang on to them then she will battle it out. There wouldn’t be much separating the two.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Ziggy's Dream

It looks an open race. She's in good order and if they get the rain they are forecast it will suit her. She will appreciate the drop to five furlongs.

