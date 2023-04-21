A week on from Corach's cracker, can Lucinda Russell continue to write her own story?
Lucinda Russell celebrates amidst the post-race chaos of Corach Rambler's Grand National triumphCredit: GROSSICK RACING
A week may be a long time in politics, but it flies by when you have just won the Grand National.
Last weekend Lucinda Russell and her team had Corach Rambler prepped to the minute as he delivered a stunning success at Aintree that was strikingly smooth given all the madness.
One week later Russell and jockey Derek Fox are back for more Grand National glory as they attempt an incredible double – and to keep the £200,000 Coral-backed Scottish Grand National trophy on home soil.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Chris CookSenior reporter
Published on 21 April 2023Last updated 19:00, 21 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement