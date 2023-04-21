A week on from Corach's cracker, can Lucinda Russell continue to write her own story?

A week may be a long time in politics, but it flies by when you have just won the Grand National.

Last weekend Lucinda Russell and her team had Corach Rambler prepped to the minute as he delivered a stunning success at Aintree that was strikingly smooth given all the madness.

One week later Russell and jockey Derek Fox are back for more Grand National glory as they attempt an incredible double – and to keep the £200,000 Coral-backed Scottish Grand National trophy on home soil.