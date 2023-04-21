A Classic winner and potential Classic winners light up a highly informative day at Newbury

It is the time of the year when the latest crop of three-year-olds have the opportunity to forge their reputations, and there should be plenty of clues on offer at Newbury after a busy three days at Newmarket this week.

But before a flurry of movers and shakers in the Classic markets, we will witness the return of a familiar runner who excelled as a three-year-old but struggled to follow up that immense promise in two starts last year.

Hurricane Lane scored here on his second start in April 2021 before stretching his unbeaten record to three when landing the Group 2 Dante Stakes and setting up a tilt at the Derby the following month for Charlie Appleby.