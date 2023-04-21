Racing Post logo
A Classic winner and potential Classic winners light up a highly informative day at Newbury

Hurricane Lane (William Buick) wins the DanteYork 13.5.21 Pic: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post
Hurricane Lane (left): returns to action at NewburyCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
13:30 NewburyDubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes (Registered As The John Porter Stakes) (Group 3)
Flat Turf, Group 3
Going:Soft
Runners:8
Class:1
Distance:1m 4f
ITV

It is the time of the year when the latest crop of three-year-olds have the opportunity to forge their reputations, and there should be plenty of clues on offer at Newbury after a busy three days at Newmarket this week.

But before a flurry of movers and shakers in the Classic markets, we will witness the return of a familiar runner who excelled as a three-year-old but struggled to follow up that immense promise in two starts last year.

Hurricane Lane scored here on his second start in April 2021 before stretching his unbeaten record to three when landing the Group 2 Dante Stakes and setting up a tilt at the Derby the following month for Charlie Appleby.

Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 21 April 2023Last updated 18:49, 21 April 2023
