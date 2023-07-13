A bit of rain will be worth it if surprise package Via Sistina is able to light up the Falmouth

Newmarket's July meeting is hardly synonymous with brollies and cagoules but even the most style-conscious of racegoers would arguably welcome a sharp shower or two before the action begins on Friday.

Via Sistina, the surprise package of the Flat season, is favourite for the Group 1 Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes, but it is likely to take at least a drop of rain to convince her connections to run.

Clerk of the course Michael Prosser was anticipating some rain before lunch when looking ahead on Thursday, and it would be wonderful for the neutral if the weather did just enough to appease the Via Sistina team.