4.10 Haydock: 'Jumping is his forte' - analysis and trainer quotes for the feature handicap chase

Lucinda Russell: runs recent Wetherby winner Your Own Story Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The best way into this Class 3 staying handicap chase is to begin with No Cruise Yet, the only course-and-distance winner in the ten-runner field.

The eight-year-old represents Sam England, who is 3-11 (27 per cent, level-stake profit of £8.50) with her runners in handicap chases at Haydock. Jockey Jonathan England has ridden him on ten occasions, winning four times and never finishing out of the first three.

No Cruise Yet has won three out of four on soft ground and is dropping in class and trip after running third behind Kitty's Light in the 4m1½f Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle last month.

The likely favourite and second favourite are Your Own Story and The Questioner, who have relatively recent form with No Cruise Yet.

Your Own Story is an improving staying chaser who finished fourth behind No Cruise Yet over this course and distance on soft ground in November on the same terms. He will go well if translating his recent Wetherby progress to the more testing surface.

The Questioner ran third at Bangor last month and is strictly weighted to reverse placings with runner-up No Cruise Yet on 3lb better terms. He is yet to race at Haydock but has won on soft ground.

Rath An Iuir has claims for trainer Rose Dobbin. He finished fifth in the Eider and has won four out of ten on soft or heavy ground.

The Brian Ellison-trained Sam's Adventure unseated early in a veterans' chase at Carlisle on Sunday after being pulled up last month when attempting to regain the Eider prize he landed back in 2021.

The 11-year-old is 8-25 on soft or heavy ground.

Analysis by David Randall

What they say

Ben Case, trainer of Shanty Alley

We think he’ll run well. He probably didn’t quite get home in the Eider Chase last time and these are calmer waters. He’s big enough to carry the weight and has a good each-way chance.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Your Own Story

We ran him at Haydock on his second start over fences, which may have been a bit much for him at that time. He won well when stepped up in trip at Wetherby last time and jumping is his forte.

Alan O’Keeffe, assistant to Jennie Candlish, trainer of Fortified Bay

He disappointed last time but would have a chance if he returned to the form of his previous win at Kelso. The softer the better for him, although we go there hopeful rather than confident.

Kim Bailey, trainer of Equus Dreamer

He'd prefer going right-handed rather than left but there are few opportunities for him just now. He’s up in trip, which should suit him, and should like the ground.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of The Questioner

The main question mark is the ground as it’s gone heavy in places, which might be an issue, so we’ve also declared him for Sedgefield on Thursday. We’ll have a look at the ground in the morning, but if he does run he has no weight, which helps as he’s not the biggest.

Reporting by David Milnes

Get 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly for three months! Unlock the Racing Post digital newspaper and full site access for less, with 50% off your first three months of a subscription to Racing Post Members' Club. Be the punter in the know for major upcoming festivals including the Grand National, Qipco Guineas festival, Royal Ascot and more. *. *Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code SAVENOW. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. Offer expires April 15, 2023, 11.59pm.