3.12 Wincanton: 'He loves Wincanton and good ground' - Kingwell trainer quotes and analysis

Every season there are a few two-milers who slot somewhere between Champion Hurdle level and top-class handicaps, and the Kingwell Hurdle has attracted three of those. The group in question are old foes First Street, Knappers Hill and I Like To Move It.

First Street and I Like To Move It remain in contention for the Champion, but Knappers Hill’s trainer Paul Nicholls is steering clear of a Constitution Hill scrap. Few can argue with his pragmatism.

The big three here are rated between 152 and 153 and a jolt of improvement is required if any are able to bridge the gap between them and the major players in the division. However, as second-season hurdlers with the capacity to progress, that remains a possibility.

The cancellation of Cheltenham’s International Hurdle in December forced the hand of those associated with these horses to tackle the Relkeel over four furlongs further on New Year’s Day, and it was First Street who proved best suited by the longer trip.

He produced the strongest finishing effort on the soft ground in third, with Knappers Hill eight lengths back in fourth. Sixth-placed I Like To Move It needs to find an additional nine lengths in the Kingwell.

While this is an entirely different test on an easier course over a five-and-a-half-furlong shorter trip, First Street might just be able to confirm those placings.

The Nicky Henderson-trained six-year-old is versatile tactically and could have the edge in that department as the other two, along with outsider Global Citizen, have demonstrated a liking for front-running.

The shorter distance need not be a concern for First Stret. He proved his speed on a flat track when bagging Newbury’s Gerry Feilden over two miles and half a furlong with a smooth weight-carrying performance.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Frost out to boost fine record

Wincanton tends to be a happy hunting ground for Bryony Frost, who has a fine chance of winning one of the track's signature prizes on Knappers Hill.

Only Newton Abbot is a more prolific venue for Frost, who has won Wincanton's Badger Beer Chase three times.

She partnered Frodon to victory in it this season and his owner Paul Vogt is involved with Knappers Hill, who struck under Harry Cobden in the course's Elite Hurdle in the autumn.

Trainer Paul Nicholls said: "Bryony will ride him as Harry is going to Ascot to ride Pic D'Orhy. She schooled him on Tuesday morning and he jumped beautifully.

"She has ridden him plenty of times at home so she knows him well enough. The owners are keen for her to ride as she rides Frodon for Mr Vogt, who owns him with Mr [Paul] Barber, so that works out well."

Knappers Hill was most recently seen finishing behind First Street, but in front of I Like To Move It, in the Relkeel on January 1.

"He loves Wincanton and good ground," Nicholls added. "He won the Elite there in November and it was too soft for him over two miles four at Cheltenham last time. He goes there with a nice chance."

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of First Street

I know we finished third in the Relkeel and Knappers Hill was fourth and I Like To Move It sixth, but that tells you nothing. We didn't really like the trip or the ground that day and I don't think any of them did. You're really starting afresh over two miles and there's nothing in it on the ratings, so may the best man win.

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of I Like To Move It

It's a trappy affair but he's got a great chance on the weights and, if he brings his A game, he should be hard to beat.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Global Citizen

He's in good order. He's not getting any younger and he's wrong at the weights, but it's not a big field, so he'll probably enjoy himself and hopefully it will put him spot-on for Cheltenham.

Reporting by James Burn

