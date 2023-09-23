11-1 from 14-1 - punters throw their support behind Royal Ascot winner in Ayr Gold Cup

A Welsh trainer landed Ayr's biggest jumps race, the Scottish National, in April and Abergavenny trainer David Evans is looking to take the track's signature Flat prize with Rohaan, who has been backed in the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup (3.35).

The dual Wokingham winner has finished no better than sixth in seven starts this season but appears well treated having dropped to a mark 9lb lower than his previous winning rating. He is now 11-1 (from 14) for the day's big betting heat.

Rohaan was last seen finishing tenth in the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock but he is proven in top six-furlong handicaps and this is his first run in such a race since his 18-1 victory at Royal Ascot last June. He is no bigger than 12-1 to strike for Wales, five months on from Kitty's Light's memorable success.

Orazio tops the betting for Charlie Hills at 7-1 as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing effort in the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood.

Posted at 9.30am

Going update: Newbury goes heavy

The ground at Newbury is heavy, soft in places for its flagship two-year-old race, the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes (3.15), following a wet week at the track.

The course had been hit with 67mm of rain from Sunday to Wednesday, with the majority coming midweek, while further rain arrived on Friday leading to testing conditions.

Clerk of the course Keith Ottesen – who will depart the role to work in Saudi Arabia after this meeting – said the only soft patch was in the final furlong.

He said: "We had 12mm yesterday, 8mm through racing then another 4mm after a very heavy downpour afterwards. It's fairly heavy all over and it doesn't look like it's going to improve throughout the day.

"The dial was set after we had almost 40mm of rain on Wednesday, which was a lot more than we were anticipating, on top of rain earlier in the week. It should stay dry today with some sunny spells."

The Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup (3.35) will be run on good to soft ground after the track missed rain on Friday afternoon.

"We were forecast rain on Friday but it didn't amount to anything," said clerk of the course Graeme Anderson. "We've left it at good to soft but it's drying and the GoingStick is going slightly back up again, it might dry as the day goes on.

"It'll be nice with sunny spells, going up to 14C or 15C which is slightly warmer than Friday."

Posted at 9.30am

Non-runners: Red Zone Hero out of Mill Reef

Leading Mill Reef (3.15) fancy Red Zone Hero will miss the Group 2 contest after scoping dirty.

The Michael Bell-trained runner was 5-1 having won a nursery by four and a quarter lengths last time on soft ground, and today's testing conditions looked likely to be in his favour.

Outsider Roman Emperor is also out of the race having not eaten up.

Juan Les Pins was taken out of the Ayr Gold Cup (3.35) on Friday night due to the going, while My Prospero is another notable absentee in the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Doonside Cup Stakes (1.50).

Ayr

1.15

6 Diamondonthehill (going)

1.50

3 My Prospero (going)

3.35

15 Juan Les Pins (going)

4.45

4 Yaaser (failed to have stalls test)

Newbury

3.15

5 Red Zone Hero (bad scope)

6 Roman Emperor (not eaten up)

5.00

6 Mudskipper (going)

9 King's Code (not sound)

Posted at 9.30am

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.