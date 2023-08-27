With Sean Kirrane and Alexis Pouchin excelling at Group 1 level, there's no need to fear for the post-Dettori era

For those of us who have been around the sun a number of times, remembering what we knew about the world at the age of 22 or 23 is something of a stretch.

In my own case, I am certain now there are many more ways of messing up than I ever thought possible at the age at which Sean Kirrane and Alexis Pouchin have burst on to the scene in the last four weeks. But both have a wise head on young shoulders.

The winner of Friday's Nunthorpe, Kirrane has already been through the mill with injuries, his matching shoulder surgeries a persuasive reason for the fact he rode out his claim only this month.