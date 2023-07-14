Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Why I've backed Harry Cobden to become the youngest champion jockey this century

author image
Charlie HugginsReporter
Harry Cobden: rode his first winner of the season at Worcester on Monday
Harry Cobden: has enjoyed the best start to a season in his career so farCredit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

Whereas the Flat season is busier than ever at this time of year, British jump racing is just coming to the end of a short four-day pause that gives an opportunity to take stock of some intriguing early season developments in the jockeys’ championship.

Brian Hughes, the champion for the last two seasons, was 2-5 to retain his crown at the outset but has already drifted to 2-1 as he sits 22 winners behind pacesetting Sean Bowen in second place.

Bowen was cut to 5-4 favouritism after riding his 50th winner of the season at Worcester on Monday, but it was Harry Cobden’s success aboard Debra Hamer’s Rubys Reward later on the card that interested me more than that market move.

Published on 14 July 2023Last updated 14:56, 14 July 2023
