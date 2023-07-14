Why I've backed Harry Cobden to become the youngest champion jockey this century

Whereas the Flat season is busier than ever at this time of year, British jump racing is just coming to the end of a short four-day pause that gives an opportunity to take stock of some intriguing early season developments in the jockeys’ championship.

Brian Hughes, the champion for the last two seasons, was 2-5 to retain his crown at the outset but has already drifted to 2-1 as he sits 22 winners behind pacesetting Sean Bowen in second place.

Bowen was cut to 5-4 favouritism after riding his 50th winner of the season at Worcester on Monday, but it was Harry Cobden’s success aboard Debra Hamer’s Rubys Reward later on the card that interested me more than that market move.