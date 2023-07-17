Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Why following racing and placing a bet when you're blind is not so easy these days

Andrew Gemmell
Andrew Gemmell: Paisley Park owner loves the game but finds following it frustrating
Andrew Gemmell: Paisley Park owner loves the game but finds following it frustratingCredit: Edward Whitaker

As a blind person who loves racing and owns horses, things are undoubtedly not as good as they were when it comes to following the sport and betting on it.

I enjoy and value the coverage of Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing. Both channels have an abundance of excellent presenters and analysts who provide insight and quality. The commentators, my eyes and ears during races, are also brilliant.

However, whereas I used to be able to listen to every race as part of my subscriptions, that is no longer possible. I can’t use a computer to access the extra online channels and since Racing TV acquired the rights to Irish racing I find myself increasingly unable to follow all the action. It’s frustrating.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 17 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 17 July 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View