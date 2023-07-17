Why following racing and placing a bet when you're blind is not so easy these days

As a blind person who loves racing and owns horses, things are undoubtedly not as good as they were when it comes to following the sport and betting on it.

I enjoy and value the coverage of Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing. Both channels have an abundance of excellent presenters and analysts who provide insight and quality. The commentators, my eyes and ears during races, are also brilliant.

However, whereas I used to be able to listen to every race as part of my subscriptions, that is no longer possible. I can’t use a computer to access the extra online channels and since Racing TV acquired the rights to Irish racing I find myself increasingly unable to follow all the action. It’s frustrating.