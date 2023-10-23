Who knows better what's in Frankie's head? Is it Frankie or is it the bookies?
I used to trust bookmakers. There was a time when, if ever people assailed me with hare-brained notions that reflected their own wishes more than the state of the world as we know it, I’d say: “Just look at the betting – the bookies don’t get these things wrong." Then along came Trump and Brexit and an entire landscape of certainty was changed forever.
Now we have an interesting match-up that may or may not restore the reputation of the bookmaking fraternity. It’s between Frankie Dettori and the layers, and we have to decide which side has its finger more firmly on the pulse of reality.
On the one side, we have a flighty Italian who has long been prone to saying the first thing that comes into his head and then barely remembering it five minutes later. On the other, we have a bunch of bookies who pride themselves on being rather more hard-nosed.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Champions Day proves Derby crop were top notch - but it's a shame we never got an epic clash between the two winners
- Lexi Thompson showed the possibilities - so why did racing not make more of this wonderful achievement by women?
- Time to allow on-the-day reserves in top races after Baez is denied her shot at bullseye
- Saeed bin Suroor has proved he's no puppet - and he can still pull the strings when he gets a good one
- A safe Grand National is the ultimate oxymoron - and even mentioning it creates dishonest expectations
- Champions Day proves Derby crop were top notch - but it's a shame we never got an epic clash between the two winners
- Lexi Thompson showed the possibilities - so why did racing not make more of this wonderful achievement by women?
- Time to allow on-the-day reserves in top races after Baez is denied her shot at bullseye
- Saeed bin Suroor has proved he's no puppet - and he can still pull the strings when he gets a good one
- A safe Grand National is the ultimate oxymoron - and even mentioning it creates dishonest expectations