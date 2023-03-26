What Doncaster would give for some of the 58 who lined up for the Lincoln 75 years ago

There will be much attention on the number of horses kept in the Lincoln on Monday following the issues last year when the consolation race, the Spring Mile, ended up with just eight runners.

That was a far cry from Lincoln day 75 years ago, when a staggering 58 horses lined up for the big race.

Back in 1948 the race didn't take place at Doncaster but at Carholme near Lincoln. The mile was slightly downhill for the first two furlongs, while a slight left-handed elbow before halfway gave horses drawn low a disadvantage. There were no stalls in those days, simply a barrier start, but jockeys were expected to line up in the correct position. I have no idea how long that took with 58 runners.