OpinionAnother View
premium

What Doncaster would give for some of the 58 who lined up for the Lincoln 75 years ago

author image
Craig Thake
Johan and Silvestre De Sousa riding Johan (second from right) win The SBK Lincoln at Doncaster Racecourse on March 26, 2022 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Johan and Silvestre De Sousa (second from right) win last year's Lincoln - but the winner faced just 21 rivalsCredit: Alan Crowhurst

There will be much attention on the number of horses kept in the Lincoln on Monday following the issues last year when the consolation race, the Spring Mile, ended up with just eight runners.

That was a far cry from Lincoln day 75 years ago, when a staggering 58 horses lined up for the big race.

Back in 1948 the race didn't take place at Doncaster but at Carholme near Lincoln. The mile was slightly downhill for the first two furlongs, while a slight left-handed elbow before halfway gave horses drawn low a disadvantage. There were no stalls in those days, simply a barrier start, but jockeys were expected to line up in the correct position. I have no idea how long that took with 58 runners.

Published on 26 March 2023Last updated 14:00, 26 March 2023
