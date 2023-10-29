What did the 1980s do for racing fans? Quite a lot, actually

When you come to my house one of the first things you'll see in the hallway is a photograph by the great Gerry Cranham, who died this month. It's of Desert Orchid in the winner's enclosure at Wincanton, basking in the adulation of his local fans on home turf.

Gerry had positioned himself behind Dessie so his lens would focus on the happy faces of his followers as they squashed within touching distance of their hero. It's a typical Gerry Cranham photograph, capturing the essence of the moment, a weekday at Wincanton, no frills, no fancy clothes, flat caps and anoraks, a routine, odds-on victory over a handful of rivals, but a ten-deep crowd, on a Thursday. It's all so beautifully ordinary.

Still, that was the 1980s for you. But, don't worry, this isn't going to turn into a 'good old days' series of reminiscences. I'll let you conjure your own misty memories.