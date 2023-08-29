Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

We really need to talk about the Irish Derby - and everyone stands to gain if it's reduced to ten furlongs

Patrick CooperBBA Ireland
Auguste Rodin: stayed on best to win the Irish Derby
Auguste Rodin stays on to beat Adelaide River in this year's Irish Derby, a result that may not rescue the Classic's fall in the international rankingsCredit: Patrick McCann

A lack of any meaningful debate on the prospect of the Irish Derby being reduced from 12 furlongs to a mile and a quarter is a source of real frustration.

After a couple of years languishing in the mid-nineties, the Classic fell out of the top 100 worldwide races by ratings in 2022. It looks unlikely to improve its position on the back of the 2023 running.

For a country that prides itself as the world leader in thoroughbred racing, this isn’t remotely acceptable. the Derby is our premier Flat race, why does no-one seem to care about its continued decline?

Published on 29 August 2023Last updated 14:03, 29 August 2023
