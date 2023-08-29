We really need to talk about the Irish Derby - and everyone stands to gain if it's reduced to ten furlongs

A lack of any meaningful debate on the prospect of the Irish Derby being reduced from 12 furlongs to a mile and a quarter is a source of real frustration.

After a couple of years languishing in the mid-nineties, the Classic fell out of the top 100 worldwide races by ratings in 2022. It looks unlikely to improve its position on the back of the 2023 running.

For a country that prides itself as the world leader in thoroughbred racing, this isn’t remotely acceptable. the Derby is our premier Flat race, why does no-one seem to care about its continued decline?