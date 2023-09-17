Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Trueshan proved me totally and utterly wrong - and it was fantastic to watch

author image
Dylan HillPremium editor
Hollie Doyle and Doncaster Cup hero Trueshan in partnership at Town Moor
Hollie Doyle and Doncaster Cup hero Trueshan in partnership at Town MoorCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Never have I been as delighted to be so totally and utterly wrong.

Trueshan has long been one of my favourite Flat horses. Maybe it is because he’s taken me back to my all-time hero Persian Punch. There’s definitely a lot in common between these two heroic grinders, all guts and heart but with a bit of class thrown in too. Enough class to have seen Trueshan produce that legendary performance in last season's Northumberland Plate but, even more memorably for me, those three successive victories in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Champions Day.

But I honestly thought the old boy was finished after his first two runs this season. A 4-9 defeat at Nottingham was followed by a desperately flat display when fourth in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot in May. The old spark just wasn’t there, which seemed to make sense. When a horse has laid it all on the line as often as Trueshan has, surely it’s logical there will come a point when they simply have nothing left to give.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 17 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 17 September 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View