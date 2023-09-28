Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

There's been a curse on British and Irish runners in the Arc - but there's good news for them this year

author image
Jonathan HardingReporter
Alpinista (Luke Morris) win the Prix de L'arc de TriompheLongchamp 2.10.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Alpinista: winner of last season's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for Sir Mark PrescottCredit: Edward Whitaker

I cannot wait for Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, which is my favourite Flat race in the world – albeit one I have also developed a strange complex about.

British and Irish horses have won five of the last eight runnings of the Arc, meaning we have never had it so good in the race. Yet I've been to the Arc three times during this golden run and somehow managed to pick the three years the prize eluded us.

Any visit to Longchamp is worthwhile and I feel fortunate to have watched three top horses land one of the world's most prestigious races, but there is some regret none came from these shores.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 28 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 28 September 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View