There's been a curse on British and Irish runners in the Arc - but there's good news for them this year

I cannot wait for Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, which is my favourite Flat race in the world – albeit one I have also developed a strange complex about.

British and Irish horses have won five of the last eight runnings of the Arc, meaning we have never had it so good in the race. Yet I've been to the Arc three times during this golden run and somehow managed to pick the three years the prize eluded us.

Any visit to Longchamp is worthwhile and I feel fortunate to have watched three top horses land one of the world's most prestigious races, but there is some regret none came from these shores.