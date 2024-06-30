Racing Post logo
Opinion
premium

There's always time to talk about how Royal Ascot gets so many of the important things right

author image
Reporter
Royal Ascot: Friday was a thriller
The times at Ascot were something to celebrateCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

I hope there is time still for one last word about Royal Ascot. Time to talk about times, in fact.

Not the sectional timings in the races, although it does no harm to praise once again Ascot's foresight in seeing the value in providing that vital analytical tool.

It brought them in on a test basis fully six years ago as the course was determined British racing should not lag behind as it tried to sell media rights and, in effect, betting rights overseas.

