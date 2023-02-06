There's a fine line between bravery and folly - and Honeysuckle connections must get it right

Honeysuckle's 18-race career since her point-to-point debut almost five years ago has involved three unique instances, one of which occurred at Leopardstown on Sunday. It was the first time she failed to win a race she was not expected to win. Read that carefully; it supplies an essential context to her remarkable race record.

When she was beaten in the Hatton's Grace, it was, as everyone knows, her first defeat of any description. Now that she has lost twice, the race still involves a unique happening. It's the only time she's been a beaten favourite.

And then there's the fact that only once in her career has she defied the expectations of the market, lowering the colours of 4-6 favourite Benie Des Dieux in a memorable battle for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March 2020.