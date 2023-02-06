Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

There's a fine line between bravery and folly - and Honeysuckle connections must get it right

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
Leopardstown Sun 5 February 2023 Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore being led in by Coleman Comerford after finishing second to State Man ridden by Paul Townend, in The Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle Photo.carolinenorris.ie A gutted Rachael Blackmor
Honeysuckle: returned to applause following her defeat at Leopardstown on SundayCredit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Honeysuckle's 18-race career since her point-to-point debut almost five years ago has involved three unique instances, one of which occurred at Leopardstown on Sunday. It was the first time she failed to win a race she was not expected to win. Read that carefully; it supplies an essential context to her remarkable race record.

When she was beaten in the Hatton's Grace, it was, as everyone knows, her first defeat of any description. Now that she has lost twice, the race still involves a unique happening. It's the only time she's been a beaten favourite.

And then there's the fact that only once in her career has she defied the expectations of the market, lowering the colours of 4-6 favourite Benie Des Dieux in a memorable battle for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March 2020.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 6 February 2023Last updated 14:19, 6 February 2023
icon
more inAnother View
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inAnother View