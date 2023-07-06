There was never a dull moment when this most eccentric Eclipse winner was around

Racing Post logo
Walter Swinburn on Ezzoud (right) holds off Muhtarram and Willie Carson in the Juddmonte International in 1994
Walter Swinburn on Ezzoud (right) holds off Muhtarram and Willie Carson in the Juddmonte International in 1994

You no doubt remember many Eclipse stars of the past. Mill Reef, Dancing Brave, Nashwan, Halling and Sea The Stars come easily to mind – but can you recall Ezzoud?

The 1994 winner of Sandown's Saturday feature may not stand alongside the greats of the turf, but in terms of quirkiness and character few can rival him.

Ezzoud was trained by Sir Michael Stoute and the late Walter Swinburn had the arduous task of riding him. He had a habit of popping up in the winner's enclosure when it wasn't really expected, such as at York in the 1993 Juddmonte International. I thought Sir Henry Cecil's Sabrehill was a certainty for the race, and when he was kicked into the lead by Michael Roberts for about three seconds he looked a Dancing Brave for the 1990s. A crowning moment in the Arc was surely to follow and then perhaps even a Breeders' Cup bid.

Published on 6 July 2023
