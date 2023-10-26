There may be only one Frankie Dettori but racing can still do more to create the same connection with other jockeys
You have to hand it to those hardy people who turned up at Ascot on Saturday to witness Frankie Dettori’s farewell to British racing. They had to put up with abysmal weather and certainly deserved their moment when Dettori gave them what they had come to see with his victory on King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes.
Make no mistake, the vast majority of the extra 7,000 people who came through the gate on Champions Day were there for one man only. Within racing, the horses are the stars of the show, but the added numbers were not drawn to Ascot by the prospect of seeing Kyprios or Trueshan, Kinross or Paddington. For them, it was all about Dettori.
As British racing now faces up to a future without its leading man, it’s a sobering reality that no-one else in the weighing room could possibly have pulled off a day like Saturday. But if the sight of fans serenading their hero down the straight and into the winner’s enclosure doesn’t inspire the sport to at least try to create similar connections between racing’s participants and the public, then nothing will.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Could Champions Day success open the floodgates for Charlie Johnston after a difficult first season?
- Who knows better what's in Frankie's head? Is it Frankie or is it the bookies?
- Champions Day proves Derby crop were top notch - but it's a shame we never got an epic clash between the two winners
- Lexi Thompson showed the possibilities - so why did racing not make more of this wonderful achievement by women?
- Time to allow on-the-day reserves in top races after Baez is denied her shot at bullseye
- Could Champions Day success open the floodgates for Charlie Johnston after a difficult first season?
- Who knows better what's in Frankie's head? Is it Frankie or is it the bookies?
- Champions Day proves Derby crop were top notch - but it's a shame we never got an epic clash between the two winners
- Lexi Thompson showed the possibilities - so why did racing not make more of this wonderful achievement by women?
- Time to allow on-the-day reserves in top races after Baez is denied her shot at bullseye