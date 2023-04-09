The Jockey Club is entitled to be nervous but a lucrative Derby deal may be imminent

For racing, this was always going to be a huge week. Circumstances dictate its importance for the Jockey Club has been heightened.

Everything seems to happen so quickly at this time of year. In a world without bookmaker advertising, it would be easy to argue British racing has only four assets that could easily be sold to a mainstream television partner - and they all occur within the space of just three months.

The Cheltenham Festival, Grand National, Derby and Royal Ascot come along thick and fast. They represent the sport's prime selling points and three of the four are owned and managed by the Jockey Club, which is a very good thing given, like Ascot, the organisation's profits are ploughed back into the business and not in any way lost to shareholders.