OpinionAnother View
The Breeders' Cup and Melbourne Cup races felt epic to watch - why do ours feel so basic?

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Breeders Cup: a brilliant spectacle last week
NBC's Breeders' Cup coverage created a brilliant spectacle last weekCredit: Edward Whitaker

I hope you've had better luck than me at getting your sleeping pattern back on track this week.

After late nights to watch the Breeders' Cup and the usual ludicrously early start for the Melbourne Cup, it's been a mission keeping to regular hours, but at least Ryan Moore, Big Evs and Inspiral – if not Vauban – meant it was certainly worth it.

Watching these big international races always feels special regardless of the result because of the upgrade in what you see on the screen.

Published on 10 November 2023inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 10 November 2023

