OpinionAnother View
The all-weather is a vital part of racing and surely deserves more appreciation than the sport's followers give it

author image
Harry WilsonReporter
Enable: won the September Stakes in 2018 on the all-weather at Kempton
Enable: won the September Stakes in 2018 and 2020 on the all-weather at KemptonCredit: Edward Whitaker

The headlines this weekend will no doubt feature the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock and the Irish Champions Festival, but it is also a massive weekend in the calendar for the all-weather – a part of racing that has a grossly unfair reputation with many people in my view.

The mere mention of a trip to Leafy Lingers or Kempton (tracks that are local to me) is met with stonewall silence or, as has become customary, a response of, "the racing isn't good enough."

A trip to Kempton earlier this year confirmed it wasn't just my mates who shared that view, but the wider racing public too – I could count the number of people around the winner's enclosure on the fingers of one hand. But I think people are missing a trick.

Published on 3 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 3 September 2023
