Swerving Constitution Hill at 6-4 and backing A Plus Tard at 4-1 - my festival punting can only get better

As BBC director general Tim Davie might hopefully now understand, there are things we would do differently with hindsight.

You could obviously say the same about Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng. Back when the United Kingdom's former prime minister and chancellor were living as Downing Street neighbours last September, I was writing the opening feature in the Racing Post's Big Jump Off supplement and doing much less damage to mortgage rates.

The piece was hooked on what so many of us were hoping would turn out to be the season's defining moment, namely a Unibet Champion Hurdle showdown between Constitution Hill and Honeysuckle. The article was enjoyable to work on but re-reading it has caused me to curse and wonder what might have been.