Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

Swerving Constitution Hill at 6-4 and backing A Plus Tard at 4-1 - my festival punting can only get better

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Constitution Hill: favourite for next month's Champion Hurdle
I'm cursing myself for not backing Constitution Hill at 6-4 for the Champion HurdleCredit: Getty Images

As BBC director general Tim Davie might hopefully now understand, there are things we would do differently with hindsight. 

You could obviously say the same about Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng. Back when the United Kingdom's former prime minister and chancellor were living as Downing Street neighbours last September, I was writing the opening feature in the Racing Post's Big Jump Off supplement and doing much less damage to mortgage rates. 

The piece was hooked on what so many of us were hoping would turn out to be the season's defining moment, namely a Unibet Champion Hurdle showdown between Constitution Hill and Honeysuckle. The article was enjoyable to work on but re-reading it has caused me to curse and wonder what might have been.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 12 March 2023Last updated 14:05, 12 March 2023
icon
more inLee Mottershead
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inLee Mottershead