Sean Quinlan: I get the frustration at fences being dolled off because of low sun - but trust jockeys when we say it's not safe

I was riding at Aintree on Saturday when the low sun caused the bypassing of obstacles in every chase and hurdle race, to the frustration of many fans and punters. I understand those feelings – but health and safety has to be the priority.

The glare of the sun is worse than anything else. It's similar to driving a car when you need to pull the visor down to see where you're going. You probably can't always see it at ground level but, when you're on top of a horse and a bit higher, the glare is so bad you can't even see a fence.

It's a bit different with the shadows. If they're big it's not an issue as horses are going to be inside the taking-off point. But when they're small, say around four or five feet, you're worried because horses are getting ready to jump and they'll see a shadow.