Saeed bin Suroor has proved he's no puppet - and he can still pull the strings when he gets a good one
When Saeed bin Suroor arrived in Britain in the mid-90s he seemed to be considered little more than a figurehead for Godolphin. As Lammtarra, Swain and others were strutting their stuff, it was assumed by many that a former policeman didn’t have much to do with training them.
Yet almost 30 years later Bin Suroor has outlasted all the assistants and his 500th worldwide Group or Graded winner, from Mawj in last Saturday’s QEII Challenge Cup at Keeneland, is a commendable achievement by any standard.
The funny thing is that while he has long been a recognisable face, he’s just as much of an enigma. Bin Suroor trained a few horses himself in Dubai before catching the eye of Sheikh Mohammed and has been in the ruler’s employ ever since, forever the company man deflecting praise and scrupulously managing to give away very little about himself.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- A safe Grand National is the ultimate oxymoron - and even mentioning it creates dishonest expectations
- A more forgiving environment is needed if racing wants to find the next Frankie Dettori
- Wolverhampton woes suggest it’s time for more serious action over non-runners
- I'd been to every racecourse in Britain when I was 13 - that couldn't happen now under premierisation
- No-one has the right to win a handicap hurdle at Perth - Britain should welcome Irish raiders
- A safe Grand National is the ultimate oxymoron - and even mentioning it creates dishonest expectations
- A more forgiving environment is needed if racing wants to find the next Frankie Dettori
- Wolverhampton woes suggest it’s time for more serious action over non-runners
- I'd been to every racecourse in Britain when I was 13 - that couldn't happen now under premierisation
- No-one has the right to win a handicap hurdle at Perth - Britain should welcome Irish raiders