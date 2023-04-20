Reduced danger without reduced thrill: key to National's future is still how Hugh McIlvanney described it

In our opening montage for the 2018 Grand National on ITV, Hugh McIlvanney closed with the words: “History stretching back to 1839 hasn’t wearied the Grand National. And the safest bet to be a non-faller is its popularity.”

When I sat down with him to plan the piece at the end of the preceding winter, those words seemed apt. The National had been on a healthy run of things, with no fatalities in the six years since the fences were changed to their very core, with solid wood replaced by flexible plastic.

In Hugh’s words: “Modification of the fences and the increased willingness of riders to pull up tired and beaten partners have brought a welcome reduction of the dangers to life and limb, equine and human. But the capacity to thrill hasn’t diminished.”