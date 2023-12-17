Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

Racing's positive response to some disturbing news indicates the sport has learned a vital lesson

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
British racing has expressed a unified commitment to tackle serious issues raised about human welfare in the sport
British racing has expressed a unified commitment to tackle serious issues raised about human welfare in the sportCredit: Edward Whitaker

For all that British racing so often appears to move from one crisis to another, there is much more in the sport that is good than bad. There can be no doubt what we learned on Wednesday about sexual misconduct and bullying was very bad indeed. The collective response, pleased to report, was very good. It absolutely needed to be.

In recent years too many elements in and around racing have adopted an unhelpful 'us and them' attitude. In one sense that can be seen in regular misleading accusations that in pursuing sometimes controversial strategies on welfare and the whip, the sport's leaders are seeking to appease the unappeasable. 

In reality, the aim is surely to convince, persuade and satisfy the much bigger constituency of people who frequent the middle ground, those who could potentially move from a position of disinterested ambivalence to one of helpful support or dangerous opposition.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 17 December 2023inLee Mottershead

Last updated 14:00, 17 December 2023

icon
more inLee Mottershead
more inLee Mottershead