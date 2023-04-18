Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Racing needs to sell its personalities - so long live the Harry Skelton aeroplane

author image
Jonathan HardingReporter
Harry Skelton pulled off a spectacular celebration on Becher Chase winner Ashtown Lad on Saturday
Harry Skelton celebrates after winning the Becher Chase on Ashtown Lad in DecemberCredit: John Grossick

From Cristiano Ronaldo performing a mid-air pirouette to Usain Bolt pointing across his chest to the sky, many of the finest athletes have had iconic celebrations.

In racing, we have mostly been limited to a punch of the air or a tip of the cap from jockeys, with the notable exception of Frankie Dettori's popular flying dismount. It is always met with a rapturous reception from the crowd and we will miss it when the legendary jockey retires from the saddle at the end of the Flat season.

Now we also have a new trademark celebration in Harry Skelton's aeroplane, which involves the top rider leaning forward and stretching out his arms after the line. We first saw the move in December after he won the Becher Chase aboard Ashtown Lad and the best thing about it was it was a completely spontaneous act.

Published on 18 April 2023Last updated 14:00, 18 April 2023
